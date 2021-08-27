Thandie Newton Is Vibrant in Neon Dress and Crystal-Logo Chanel Slides for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thandie Newton went bold for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week.

The “Reminiscence” actress stunned in a vibrant neon green dress from Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2021 collection. The number featured a midi-length skirt, as well as a flounced hem and puffed sleeves, covered in sharp pleats. Her look was complete with a matching bow-accented belt, heart-shaped drop earrings and a sleek high ponytail.

When it came to footwear, Newton opted for a pair of comfortable slides by Chanel. The shoes featured an espadrille-line woven outsole that was flat and thick, ideal for walking around on-set. Their wide, black patent leather toe straps also offered support and ease to slip on and off — as well as major glamour, thanks to an interlocking crystal “CC” logo on each.

Slides have been trending this year due to their effortless nature and comfort. The sandals’ easy wear makes them versatile for nearly any ensemble, especially when crafted in leather or neutral tones. Newton paired the same shoes with a second look while leaving the “Kimmel” set, wearing them with a striped Chanel T-shirt, blue cuffed mom jeans and a Louis Vuitton weekender bag — highlighting their versatility with both formal and casual ensembles. The style has become popular among other A-list stars like Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Sofia Richie this season from top brands like Bottega Veneta, Wandler and Hermes.

When it comes to shoes, Newton is never afraid of making a sleek statement on the red carpet. The “Crash” star often dons a variety of sandal styles — from platforms to slingbacks — by labels like Gianvito Rossi, Alevì Milano Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks regularly feature a rotation of flat sandals, slides and sneakers from brands like Adidas, Nike and Georgina Goodman.

