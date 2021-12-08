‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Elevates Strapless Pink Dress With Rhinestone Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Last night several stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the People’s Choice Awards. The 47th annual event honored the best in the movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Tayshia Adams arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Solace London gown and rhinestone sandals. CREDIT: Rich Polk/NBCUniversal

Tayshia Adams was one of the many celebrities to arrive on the red carpet in a show-stopping ensemble. The former “Bachelorette” contestant and now franchise cohost wore a chic strapless pink dress by Solace London.

The beautiful garment featured a thigh-high middle slit. Her makeup and her hair were her accessories. She slicked her brown tresses back in a high ponytail and tied her look together with a lipstick shade that was very similar to the color of her gown.

Tayshia Adams and Tinx Backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

The high slit in her dress allowed for the perfect glimpse at her sandals. The 31-year-old media personality completed her look with a pair of 6-inch crystal strappy heels. The shoes included a rhinestone band across the toe and around the ankle.

When it comes to footwear, Adams always finds herself swapping out her sneakers for the day for a heel at night. Adams loves to keep strappy high heels, laced sandals and statement boots in rotation.

She is no stranger to trends and has admitted that the “Bachelorette” gave her the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone. Adams has described her style as feminine and sophisticated. “I don’t like anything that won’t translate years from now. I like things that are really timeless. It could be kind of edgy at times,” the television host said.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

