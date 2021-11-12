Taylor Swift Is Angelic in White and Gold Mini Dress on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ to Talk New ‘Red’ Album

Taylor Swift looked heavenly while talking with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night talk show.

The Grammy winner appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night to promote her latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2012 album, “Red.” Swift talked to Fallon about her album, the fan-favorite “All Too Well” track and her many Easter eggs within her lyrics.

Taylor Swift on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/NBC

The “Evermore” artist wore a retro-looking white Zuhair Murad mini dress with gold embellishments with a pair of gold So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin to the show. Her dress included a high neckline and short sleeves. She added gold hoop earrings and a few gold rings to the ensemble, and she donned her famous red lip color.

When it comes to red carpet style, Swift often opts for bold but feminine pieces, like her 2020 Grammy’s floral look. On the footwear side, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. For her off-duty style, she often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

Taylor Swift on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/NBC

Swift’s appearance on “Jimmy Fallon” was just one of her recent press moments. She also served as a guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” later last night, opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a performance of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” last month and will perform on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday night.

