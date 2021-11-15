Taylor Swift Performs ‘All Too Well’ on ‘SNL’ in Sleek Black Suede Ankle Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift gave an unconventional performance on “Saturday Night Live” wearing the most timeless outfit.

The 11-time Grammy winner served as the musical guest on the show over the weekend. She sang her new 10-minute version of her track “All Too Well” from her latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2012 album of the same name. She broke the typical “SNL” form by performing one extended song rather than two, as most artists do. She also appeared in a skit with Pete Davidson in the episode.

Taylor Swift performing on “SNL” on Nov. 13. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The “Lover” singer wore a sleek and simple outfit while on the show, perhaps letting the performance to shine through. She wore a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder top with black pants. Her signature red lip matched her cherry-colored acoustic guitar. For her footwear, Swift wore Isla Black Suede Slim Ankle Booties from Loeffler Randall. The suede booties feature a pointed toe and a thick 3.5-inch block heel. They retail for $450 on Loeffler Randall’s website.

Isla Black Suede Slim Ankle Bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

When it comes to red carpet style, Swift often opts for bold but feminine pieces, like her 2020 Grammy’s floral look. On the footwear side, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. For her off-duty style, she often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Tim McGraw” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

Swift’s appearance on the comedy show was just one of her recent press moments. She also served as a guest on both “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday night, and she opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a performance of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” last month.

