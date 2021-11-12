Taylor Swift Wears Princess Diana-Style Revenge Dress & Sparkly Slingbacks on ‘Seth Meyers’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift’s latest press appearance look is reminding some fans of another iconic dress.

The 11-time Grammy winner appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night to promote her newest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2012 album, “Red.” The album includes 30 tracks, including features with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Swift wore a stunning off-the-shoulder dress from David Koma on the show. The mini dress featured long sleeves, a V-neckline and crystal and glass petal embroidery along the waistline. The style reminded some fans of Princess Diana’s infamous black dress she was seen in the same day Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles on national television, coined the “revenge dress.”

Swift also added black and silver Mindi Mond earrings to her late-night look, and of course, her bright red lip color.

Taylor Swift on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The “Enchanted” singer slipped into slingback pumps from Aquazzura for her footwear. The pointed-toe pumps were embellished with a strass crystal-encrusted chain link strap, and the thin stiletto heel reached 4 inches in height. Swift’s style is currently available for $1,095 on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website.

Aquazzura Love Link Slingback Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

When it comes to red carpet style, Swift often opts for bold but feminine pieces, like her 2020 Grammy’s floral look. On the footwear side, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. For her off-duty style, she often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Tim McGraw” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

Swift’s appearance on Seth Meyers’ show was just one of her recent press moments. She also served as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier last night, opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a performance of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” last month and will perform on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday night.

