×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Taraji P. Henson Shops Her Closet in ’60s Style with Zip-Up Minidress and White Boots

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
TarajiPHenson
amfAR Gala NYC 2018: Halsey
amfAR Gala NYC 2018: Hailey Baldwin
amfAR Gala NYC 2018: La La Anthony
amfAR Gala NYC 2018: Daniela Braga
View Gallery 58 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taraji P. Henson struck a pose in her latest outfit—sourced straight from her own close!

The Oscar-nominated actress, as seen on stylist Jason Bolden’s Instagram, wore a printed Dior minidress. The sleeveless style featured a pink and white logo print, as well as a white zippered neckline. Henson accented the piece with a bold new hairstyle—straightened bangs—as well as hoop earrings and numerous diamond rings.

The “Empire” star coordinated her look with a pair of Paris Texas boots. The knee-high style featured white leather uppers, as well as crocodile embossments. They also included pointed toes and 4.25-inch tall stiletto heels. When worn with her dress, Henson’s outfit was instantly reminiscent of similar ’60s go-go girl styles—though, naturally, with sleek updates that brought her look into 2021. Her boots retail for $815 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Schutz, white boots, knee-high boots, reptile boots, embossed boots, croc-embossed boots
Schutz’s knee-high boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Related

Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Match in Edgy All-Black Attire & Glittering Heels With James Corden

Everything You Need to Know About the Shoes at Paris Fashion Week: Balenciaga's Crocs, Alexandre Birman's Glamorous Evening Sandals

Charlize Theron Goes Business-Chic in Leather Culottes and Heels for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Heeled boots have re-entered our shoe rotations as live events begin again—and just in time for fall, too. The style shows no signs of slowing down in the future, either, with brands like Fendi, Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood presenting them during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks for the spring ’22 season. Henson isn’t the only star who’s favoring boots lately, either; celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian have also worn styles by Balenciaga, Prada and Vera Wang in recent weeks.

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

Slip on white boots for a retro-inspired look.

Schutz, white boots, knee-high boots, reptile boots, embossed boots, croc-embossed boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

Sam Edelman, white boots, ankle boots, reptile boots, embossed boots, croc-embossed boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anika boots, $170.

Madden Girl, white boots, ankle boots, reptile boots, embossed boots, croc-embossed boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Whilee boots, $70.

Click through the gallery to see Taraji P. Henson’s glamorous looks over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad