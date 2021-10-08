Taraji P. Henson Shops Her Closet in ’60s Style with Zip-Up Minidress and White Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taraji P. Henson struck a pose in her latest outfit—sourced straight from her own close!

The Oscar-nominated actress, as seen on stylist Jason Bolden’s Instagram, wore a printed Dior minidress. The sleeveless style featured a pink and white logo print, as well as a white zippered neckline. Henson accented the piece with a bold new hairstyle—straightened bangs—as well as hoop earrings and numerous diamond rings.

The “Empire” star coordinated her look with a pair of Paris Texas boots. The knee-high style featured white leather uppers, as well as crocodile embossments. They also included pointed toes and 4.25-inch tall stiletto heels. When worn with her dress, Henson’s outfit was instantly reminiscent of similar ’60s go-go girl styles—though, naturally, with sleek updates that brought her look into 2021. Her boots retail for $815 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Heeled boots have re-entered our shoe rotations as live events begin again—and just in time for fall, too. The style shows no signs of slowing down in the future, either, with brands like Fendi, Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood presenting them during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks for the spring ’22 season. Henson isn’t the only star who’s favoring boots lately, either; celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian have also worn styles by Balenciaga, Prada and Vera Wang in recent weeks.

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli. On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

