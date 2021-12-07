Taraji P. Henson Plays With Pops of Color on a Black Dress With Glittery Sandals at Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Taraji P. Henson the 4th annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2021.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taraji P. Henson stepped out on the scene last night for the 4th annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles sporting a sultry, colorful look.

The award-winning actress wore a black dress with pops of bold color throughout including hot pink stripes down the sleeves and neon yellow accents. The head-turning look also featured a poofy satin hem that hit just above the ankles and gave way to glittery black high heel sandals.

Taraji P. Henson hits the red carpet at the 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television. CREDIT: MEGA

The 51-year-old “Empire” actress also coordinated her makeup with her dress, opting for a hot pink lip and subtle pink eyeshadow. As for jewelry, Henson showed off sparkling oversized hoop earrings and four blinged-out rings. She pulled things together seamlessly with a colorful clutch featuring a sparkling finish.

Taraji P. Henson wearing a black dress with pops of bright color and strappy black sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and Tessa Thompson were also among the famous faces at the star-studded event, which was hosted by Niecy Nash and took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

A closer look at Taraji P. Henson wearing black high-heeled sandals featuring a glittery finish on both the toe and ankle straps. CREDIT: MEGA

This fashionable appearance comes on the heels of last week’s premiere of NBC’s “Annie Live!” Henson played the role of Miss Hannigan.

Taraji P. Henson shows off some fun nails and bling on her fingers, including three fruit-inspired rings. CREDIT: MEGA

