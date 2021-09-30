Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Lacy Mini Dress and Patent Leather Boots at Academy Museum Premiere Party

Sydney Sweeney at an evening celebrating the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at the Academy Museum.

Sydney Sweeney gives a lesson in mixing old with the new.

The “Euphoria” actress appeared on the red carpet yesterday in LA for a premiere party hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair. Other celebrities in attendance at the museum include Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. To address the look, Sweeney wore a black velvet and lace mini dress by Saint Laurent that featured a bow at the neckline.

Sydney Sweeney at an evening celebrating the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at the Academy Museum. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Sydney Sweeney’s black patent leather boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came down to the shoes, Sweeney slipped on a pair of black patent leather boots that added a touch of modernity to the vintage feel of the dress.

Sweeney’s personal fashion aesthetic is at the crux of being comfortable yet elegant. Riddled through her Instagram are images of her wearing brands like Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent and Rodarte. She fancies flowy dresses, printed separates and tailored outerwear. For shoes, she wears trendy styles like sleek pumps, breezy heeled sandals and sharp boots.

When on red carpets, Sweeney struts in gowns from Ralph Lauren and Dolce & Gabbana.

“The White Lotus” actress has also dipped her toe into the world of fashion advertising. On Tuesday, her new Guess Originals campaign debuted, which shows Sweeney paying homage to the late model Anna Nicole Smith. She also starred in ad campaigns for underwear brand Parade. Sweeney is also a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

