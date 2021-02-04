Suri Cruise Takes on the Puffer Jacket Trend in Icy Outerwear, Yoga Pants & Retro Sneakers

Suri Cruise is leading the way for Gen-Z style, taking after her mother, Katie Holmes, with ease.

The 14-year-old daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise stepped out in New York this afternoon, heading home after grabbing a coffee in a snack with her school backpack in tow. The tween tapped into growing outerwear trends as she kept warm in a powder blue Colmar puffer jacket, gray tee and comfy black yoga pants.

Puffers quickly became the must-have outerwear thus far in the new year, seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and more well-known stars in the past few weeks alone.

Suri Cruise heads home in New York, Feb. 4.

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Crusie opted against a snowboot and instead braved the leftover New York ice in floral sneakers. The rubber outsole pair came with decorated canvas uppers and a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to classic designs from Converse. Similar styles retail for $40 on the brand’s website.

Suri Cruise heads home in New York, Feb. 4.

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

The teen style star previously wore the same icy blue jacket for an outing last month, this time matching the number to dark-wash jeans and classic Ugg boots. The celeb-favorited shoe silhouette has returned to the style scene amongst the revitalization of 2000s-era trends like slinky camisoles and low-rise jeans. A similar style from the brand retails for $170 at Nordstrom.com

Suri Cruise steps out in New York, Jan. 25.

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News