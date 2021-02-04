×
Suri Cruise Takes on the Puffer Jacket Trend in Icy Outerwear, Yoga Pants & Retro Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Suri Cruise is leading the way for Gen-Z style, taking after her mother, Katie Holmes, with ease.

The 14-year-old daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise stepped out in New York this afternoon, heading home after grabbing a coffee in a snack with her school backpack in tow. The tween tapped into growing outerwear trends as she kept warm in a powder blue Colmar puffer jacket, gray tee and comfy black yoga pants.

Puffers quickly became the must-have outerwear thus far in the new year, seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and more well-known stars in the past few weeks alone.

suri cruise, pants, jacket, puffer, sneakers, floral, new york, face mask, daughter, yoga pants
Suri Cruise heads home in New York, Feb. 4.
CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News
suri cruise, pants, jacket, puffer, sneakers, floral, new york, face mask, daughter, yoga pants
A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Crusie opted against a snowboot and instead braved the leftover New York ice in floral sneakers. The rubber outsole pair came with decorated canvas uppers and a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to classic designs from Converse. Similar styles retail for $40 on the brand’s website.

Suri Cruise heads home in New York, Feb. 4.
CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

Watch on FN

suri cruise, pants, jacket, puffer, sneakers, floral, new york, face mask, daughter, yoga pants
A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

The teen style star previously wore the same icy blue jacket for an outing last month, this time matching the number to dark-wash jeans and classic Ugg boots. The celeb-favorited shoe silhouette has returned to the style scene amongst the revitalization of 2000s-era trends like slinky camisoles and low-rise jeans. A similar style from the brand retails for $170 at Nordstrom.com

suri cruise, pants, jacket, puffer, sneakers, floral, new york, face mask, daughter, yoga pants
Suri Cruise steps out in New York, Jan. 25.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News
suri cruise, pants, jacket, puffer, sneakers, floral, new york, face mask, daughter, yoga pants
A closer view of Suri Cruise’s Ugg boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Together under the guidance of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri has already developed into a young fashion star. Her effortlessly cool taste includes everything from classic Ugg boots with ripped jeans to a boho-chic ensemble with a flowing red blouse, white camisole, yellow midi skirt and Adidas Gazelle kicks. She also previously sported a Holmes-inspired look with a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans, another staple of her mom’s closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers,

Click through the gallery to find more of Suri Cruise’s best looks over the years.

