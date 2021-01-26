×
Suri Cruise Grabs Lunch in NYC Wearing the Coziest Puffer Coat and These Celebrity-Favorite Boots 

By Robyn Merrett
Suri Cruise Is Seen Getting Her Lunch In New York City
Suri Cruise is bracing the cold in New York City, wearing two wardrobe staples you’ll find in almost every celebrity’s closet.

On Monday, the 14-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was seen grabbing lunch in the Big Apple bundled up in a sky blue puffer coat. Suri’s outerwear piece featured a zip-up closure and side pockets. Though puffer coats are no new trend, the style was featured heavily on the fall/winter 2020 runways of Prada, Versace and more.

The silhouette has remained a must-have with celebrities like Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum bringing the look into the new year in new textures like leather.

Suri Cruise is seen getting her lunch in New York City, NY on Jan. 25.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Watch on FN

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s Uggs.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Suri teamed the coat with a pair of wide-leg jeans — a look frequently worn by her famous mom. As for footwear, Suri opted to keep her feet warm in Ugg’s classic boots in chestnut. The shoes are crafted from genuine shearling and feature a plush sole for added comfort. A similar style from the brand retails for $170 at Nordstrom.com. In addition to being around for years, the shoe is perhaps so popular due to its versatility and durability. Ugg boots pair well with denim, activewear, loungewear and even dresses.

Like her mom, Suri is regularly spotted out in trendy looks. Back in August, the young star made a grocery run in thong sandals — a must-have shoe style for summer 2020.

suri cruise, style, pants, sandals, green, flip flops, cheetah, new york
Suri Cruise makes a grocery run out and about in New York, Aug. 10.
CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Her wardrobe also consists of white sneakers and classic flats. As for apparel, Suri often opts for statement blouses with timeless blue denim, boho dresses and sweatpants.

Copy Suri Cruise’s look with these picks below.

32 Degrees Puffer Coat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: 32 Degrees Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $50 (was $100)

Sam Edelman Puffer Coat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hooded Packable Puffer Coat, $90 (was $150)

Uggs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Classic Tall Boots, $75 (was $100)

Click through the gallery to see mother-daughter fashion moments from Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise.

