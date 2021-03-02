Stormi Webster Masters the Loungewear Aesthetic for Tots With Tank Top, Gray Sweats & These Unreleased Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stormi Webster stays on top of trends.

On Tuesday, the toddler’s mom, Kylie Jenner, shared a photo of her baby girl dressed in a popular “quarantine fashion” look. For the day, Stormi wore a white tank top teamed with slouchy gray sweats. The famous tot then elevated the ensemble by accessorizing with a mini bag from Prada.

The label’s Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Mini Bag comes with a $875 price tag at Prada.com and features a zipper closure, a nylon construction and an enameled metal triangle logo at the center.

As for footwear, Stormi opted for a pair of unreleased sneakers from Nike. Called the Dunk Low “City Market,” the kicks are dressed with graphics that pay tribute to Nike’s Blue Ribbon Sports roots, as well as industrial rice and coffee bags.

Nike Dunk Low “City Market” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

On the tongue, there is a small zippered compartment, which is a nod to reusable grocery storage and there is an accompanying tag that resembles a nutrition facts label. The shoes will launch on March 3 for $110 at Nike.com.

At only 3 years old, Stormi has acquired an impressive collection of sneakers, including Nike Air Force 1s, Off-White x Air Jordan 1s, Medicom x Nike SB Dunk Low “Bearbrick” sneakers, Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers and more.

While she often styles her footwear with leggings and puffer coats — Stormi has also mastered styling sneakers with dresses and leather pants.

Click through the gallery to see bold shoe moments from Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner.