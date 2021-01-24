Stormi Webster Showcases Her Edgy Style in Graphic T-Shirt, Leather Pants and Rare Nike Dunks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stormi Webster may be a toddler, but her wardrobe is serving up major streetwear inspo.

On Sunday, the toddler’s mother Kylie Jenner shared a slideshow of photos of the little girl wearing an edgy look. The ensemble included a gray graphic t-shirt that featured an illustration of Magic Johnson when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. You can find similar shirts on Grailed.com.

Stormi then teamed the vintage tee with a pair of wide-leg leather pants that flowed past her tiny ankles. The daughter of Travis Scott accessorized with a diamond bracelet and chain necklace.

As for footwear, Stormi opted for a pair of Medicom x Nike SB Dunk Low “Bearbrick” sneakers. The rare shoes, which launched in August of last year, are covered in black faux fur on the upper and feature the signature Bearbrick logos on the heel and tongue tag. The sneaker is completed with a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a gray rubber outsole. The shoes launched in adult sizing for $125, little kids for $75 and toddlers for $60. The sneakers have since sold out, but are available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling the style for $264 and up.

At only 2 years old, Stormi has acquired an impressive collection of sneakers, including Nike Air Force 1s, Off-White x Air Jordan 1s, Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers and more. While she often styles her footwear with leggings and puffer coats — Stormi has also mastered styling sneakers with dresses.

In April of last year, Stormi paired her Air Force 1s with an adorable floral dress for Easter. The long-sleeve silk dress from Dolce & Gabbana featured a pussy bow at the beck and an all-over rose print. The dress currently retails for $1,345 at Farfetch.com.

