Storm Reid Is Edgy in a Peekaboo Prada Crop Top & Skirt With Towering Platforms at ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere

Storm Reid debuted a sleek new look at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a custom white Prada crop top and long skirt, styled by Jason Bolden. Both pieces were covered in embroidered silver eyelets, giving the ensemble a utilitarian edge. Reid and Bolden paired the set with a pair of triangular silver and black enamel stud earrings, also by Prada. One of the ensemble’s boldest statements, however, was Reid’s floor-length braid. The slick hairstyle, crafted by Nai’vasha, was wrapped in a silver hair tie that added to her look’s streamlined style.

Storm Reid attends the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

For footwear, Reid donned a pair of towering black satin Prada platform sandals. The shoes featured thick platforms and heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height. The style also included curved toe straps, which showcased Reid’s bold white pedicure. Reid’s platforms instantly elevated her look while adding a contrasting base, keeping the focus on her shiny set.

Storm Reid attends the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

A closer look at Reid’s Prada platform sandals. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Reid’s platform sandals are one of the wardrobe staples many are turning to, now that live events have returned. The actress’ Prada pair is similar to other tall styles worn in recent weeks by celebrities like Abigail Breslin, Cynthia Nixon, and Kate Beckinsale. Classic neutral leathers and metallic tones have also proven popular choices, hailing from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi, and Sophia Webster.

Storm Reid attends the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Reid and Bolden never shy away from a bold statement. The “Euphoria” star often works with her stylist to choose pairs that provide an added height boost for events, like platform and lace-up sandals and mules from top brands like Tom Ford, Versace, and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Reid’s style is more relaxed with comfortable flat slippers, slides, and sneakers from New Balance, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. The actress is also creatively involved in the fashion industry, having previously collaborated on a “Curry 7 Amazing” Under Armour sneakers with basketball player Stephen Curry and a swimwear collection, Arashi Blu, with PacSun.

