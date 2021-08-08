Storm Reid Is Sporty Chic in a White Dress and Green and Yellow Sneakers by New Balance

Storm Reid attends the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles, CA.

Storm Reid shows off her latest fashion goods in her recent Instagram post.

The “Euphoria” actress posted a photoset of her shopping yesterday on Instagram with a Prada shopping bag next to her feet. For the ensemble, Reid wore a white loose-fitting athletic dress by New Balance that incorporated a structured bodice. She accented the look by carrying a chic small black shoulder bag. For jewelry, Reid wore a silver watch, bracelet and necklace and alongside a beaded one.

As it pertains to footwear, Reid stepped out in pair of New Balance Staud 47/50 sneakers. Characterized by their bright colors and leather uppers, these sneakers are trendy and appear to complement her toned-down look perfectly.

The shoe is a part of a collaboration between New Balance and Staud. The silhouette marries the vibrant colors of the ’90s and the structured silhouette of the ’80s. This shoe features a thick rubber sole that offers maximum comfort for long days of strolling and playing alike. Although the sneakers are not in stock, you can learn more about the collaborative collection on Staud.clothing.com .

The New Balance x Staud 47/50 sneakers that Storm Reid wore. CREDIT: New Balance

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for creating fashion looks that are on-trend and offer a fresh take on the traditional fashion ideal of mixing high-end luxury designers with affordable labels. She typically dabbles in a wide variety of brands, such as Valentino, Nike, Pacsun and Versace. When dressed to the nines, Reid saunters down red carpets in staple brands like Prada, Oscar de la Renta and Stella Jean.

Put on a pair of vibrant sneakers and add a little spunk to the last few of your summer outfits, inspired by Storm Reid.

