Storm Reid Dazzles in a Green Dress and Matching Pointed-Toe Sandals at Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala

The “Euphoria” actress was spotted in a one-shoulder, emerald green dress yesterday evening on the red carpet of the 21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala. For footwear, Reid donned a pair of metallic green pointed toe-heeled sandals that help give the look an edge. They incorporated a slim yet firm toe strap and an ankle strap for maximum security.

Storm Reid at the 21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A closer look at Storm Reid’s metallic pointed-toe heeled sandals. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Reid also wore an assortment of silver and glitzy jewelry, including a gold Cartier bracelet.

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for offering her own unique takes on the latest trends and mixing designer duds with affordable pieces. Her Instagram feed often shows her in colorful bikinis, ruffled separates and sleek jeans. She typically wears a wide variety of brands, such as Valentino, Nike, Pacsun, Tom Ford and Versace. She’s also a fan of New Balance and its collaboration with Staud.

On red carpets, she creates moments that set a new standard for Gen Z fashion. While dressed to the nines, Reid appears in staple brands like Prada, Oscar de la Renta and Stella Jean.

