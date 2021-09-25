Storm Reid Gives a Vintage Vibe in an Acid Wash Denim Romper and Black Strappy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Storm Reid is giving major ‘80s vibes with a modern twist.

The “When They See Us” actress posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday, which showed her in a decidedly vintage look. Outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Reid sported a denim romper with a tie waist, puff sleeves, embellished collar detail and a kicky acid wash denim treatment.

It was an instant throwback to the late 1980s, when acid wash treatments ruled the denim scene.

For shoes, she slipped on a pair of strappy black pumps that incorporated blingy adornments all over the shoes.

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for offering her own unique takes on the latest trends and mixing designer duds with affordable pieces. Her Instagram feed often shows her in colorful bikinis, ruffled separates and sleek jeans. She typically wears a wide variety of brands, from the high (Valentino and Versace) to the more universal (Nike, PacSun). On the footwear front, Reid sports styles that are both trendy and effective like sleek sneakers, sharp pumps, intricate sandals and comfy flats that come from brands like New Balance, Tom Ford and Christian Dior.

When Reid graces red carpets, she creates moments that set a new standard for Gen Z fashion. While dressed to the nines, Reid appears in staple brands like Prada, Oscar de la Renta and Stella Jean.

Storm Reid has started to make her way through the fashion industry by starring in fashion campaigns for Miu Miu. She even walked in a Miu Miu show as well.

Put on a pair of studded heels and add an edgy elevation to your impending fall outfits, inspired by Storm Reid.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Liraven Pumps, $50.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Varisonapetra Crystal-Studded Red Sole High-Heel Pumps, $1,295.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Carma Pointed Toe Studded Kitten Heel Pumps, $54.