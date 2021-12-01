Steph Curry’s Cozy Knitwear Outfit Gets Mixed Reviews From Fans Ahead of Warriors Loss to the Suns

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Arizona, but Warriors star Steph Curry’s pre-game look certainly wasn’t a loss.

🗣️ DUBS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/mT0LlSfVy7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 1, 2021

The Under Armour athlete opted for a popular printed knitwear set courtesy of designer Keiser Clark’s fall ’21 collection as he headed to the locker room. The look, which has also been seen on the likes of fellow iconic baller, Dwyane Wade, as well as Nick Jonas, includes a black and blue cardigan sweater and matching shorts featuring pockets.

For fans on Twitter, some reactions were salty and sweet, with some users responding to a Warriors video with fire emojis and others bashing the look.

The chunky cardigan sweater costs $475 while the cozy drawstring shorts is $400. Curry, who now has his own Under Armour-backed Curry Brand, wore a simple white T-shirt underneath the sweater and pulled the ensemble together with a pair of crisp dark gray lace-up low-top sneakers.

This follows the release of the NBA champion’s Curry 9 Flow “Street Pack” collection in “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways on Nov. 19.

Nick Jonas is spotted on the street wearing a black and tan knitwear set by Keiser Clark with white low-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Speaking of his new venture with Under Armour last year, Curry told FN: “This is an opportunity to put a true investment around the purpose that I’ve been living out since I’ve been in the league, to elevate the relationship I have with Under Armour and to make this as authentic to me as possible.”

Steph Curry wears the Curry Flow 9 sneaker on the court. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

You can shop Curry brand shoes and clothing on underarmour.com.