Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week.

While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown leather crossbody bag—only showing its strap across his shoulder—and a net-covered basketball.

Spike Lee watches the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks in New York. CREDIT: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Lee’s shoes of choice were his signature Air Jordan sneakers, which the Academy Award-winning director often sports in a wide range of colors and textures. This style in particular was a custom pair, gifted to him by Michael Jordan himself prior to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and designed by Tinker Hatfield — Nike’s vice president for design and special projects. Lee’s sneakers, paired with orange socks, featured a high-top silhouette with red, blue and white uppers. Their boldest statement include an image of the director himself on each sneaker tongue. When paired with his neon suit, Lee’s sneakers proved the value of re-wearing personally beloved pieces—and full outfits, as well.

A closer look at Lee’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

This isn’t the first occasion Lee’s worn the pair out, either. The director previously paired the bold sneakers with a printed black suit for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala this September, as well.

Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee Celebrties attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ9BBoFr5-y/?

However, aside from Air Jordans, Lee does have a few different shoe styles he’s donned over the years. The “Da 5 Bloods” producer has also been seen in sneakers from Off-White and Nike. He can occasionally be seen in loafers by Louis Vuitton and Gucci, as well.

Elevate your winter looks with bold sneakers like Lee’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Challenger OG sneakers, $72 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Diesel Holiday Ukiyo sneakers, $195.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Reebok Royal BB 4500 Hi 2 sneakers, $30 (was $60).

Click through the gallery for more stars wearing Lee’s go-to shoes, Air Jordan sneakers.