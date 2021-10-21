Spike Lee Swaps His Staple Sneakers for Bold Orange Loafers at Knicks Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spike Lee switched his signature sneakers for a more formal shoe in New York City this week.

While attending a New York Knicks basketball game against the Boston Celtics, the “Do The Right Thing” director took a different shoe route with orange velvet Louis Vuitton smoking slippers. The slip-on pair featured almond-shaped toes and yellow embroidery of wings surrounding an “LV” logo. Lee coordinated his footwear with an orange and blue beaded necklace, as well as a black velvet fedora, to match the Knicks’ team colors.

The round-toe loafers featured a curved vamp with dipping edges and a flat block heel in a silhouette also known as a smoking slipper. Marrying a loafer and a slipper, this design dates back to the 1800s and is rumored to have earned its name thanks to its comfortable blend of a house shoe and outdoor design — perfect for stepping into the parlor or on the porch for a smoke.

“No Jordan’s For Tonight’s Season Opening Game At Da Garden For Our Beloved New York Knickerbockers. Dis Season Iz Gonna Be Nuthin’ But [O]RANGE And [B]LUE SKIES,” Lee captioned a photo of his game night accessories on Instagram.

Indeed, in the past, Lee has often worn Air Jordan sneakers with both casual and formal attire. The Academy Award-winning director often sports the high-top kicks in a wide range of colors and textures. Recently, he wore a red, white and blue pair with a printed black suit for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala.

The silhouette bears resemblance to a custom pair that he first debuted in Cannes, a gift from Michael Jordan himself and designed by Tinker Hatfield — Nike’s vice president for design and special projects.

Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee Celebrties attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

However, aside from Air Jordans, Lee does have some additional shoe styles he’s donned over the years. The “Da 5 Bloods” producer has also been seen in sneakers by Off-White and Nike, as well as loafers by Gucci.

