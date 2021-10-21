×
Spike Lee Swaps His Staple Sneakers for Bold Orange Loafers at Knicks Game

By Aaron Royce
Spike Lee switched his signature sneakers for a more formal shoe in New York City this week.

While attending a New York Knicks basketball game against the Boston Celtics, the “Do The Right Thing” director took a different shoe route with orange velvet Louis Vuitton smoking slippers. The slip-on pair featured almond-shaped toes and yellow embroidery of wings surrounding an “LV” logo. Lee coordinated his footwear with an orange and blue beaded necklace, as well as a black velvet fedora, to match the Knicks’ team colors.

The round-toe loafers featured a curved vamp with dipping edges and a flat block heel in a silhouette also known as a smoking slipper. Marrying a loafer and a slipper, this design dates back to the 1800s and is rumored to have earned its name thanks to its comfortable blend of a house shoe and outdoor design — perfect for stepping into the parlor or on the porch for a smoke.

“No Jordan’s For Tonight’s Season Opening Game At Da Garden For Our Beloved New York Knickerbockers. Dis Season Iz Gonna Be Nuthin’ But [O]RANGE And [B]LUE SKIES,” Lee captioned a photo of his game night accessories on Instagram.

 

Indeed, in the past, Lee has often worn Air Jordan sneakers with both casual and formal attire. The Academy Award-winning director often sports the high-top kicks in a wide range of colors and textures. Recently, he wore a red, white and blue pair with a printed black suit for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala.

The silhouette bears resemblance to a custom pair that he first debuted in Cannes, a gift from Michael Jordan himself and designed by Tinker Hatfield — Nike’s vice president for design and special projects.

Celebrties at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, Satchel Lee. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790741_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee Celebrties attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
However, aside from Air Jordans, Lee does have some additional shoe styles he’s donned over the years. The “Da 5 Bloods” producer has also been seen in sneakers by Off-White and Nike, as well as loafers by Gucci.

Elevate your fall looks with bold loafers like Lee’s.

