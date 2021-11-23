Sophie Turner Goes Sleek in Louis Vuitton Peter Pan Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While Priyanka Chopra chose an elegant gold dress and matching pumps to watch her husband, Nick Jonas, take the hot seat along with his brother Joe and Kevin for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” sister-in-law Sophie Turner opted for a chic utility-inspired look.

The 25-year-old British actress, who is married to Joe, selected a sleeveless dark blue Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collar jumpsuit featuring a zip front with an integrated belt to cinch the waist and a red leather tab detail for a pop of color. The $3,550 look also features a monogrammed canvas zip pull and LV logo patch. Turner, who wore her red hair slicked back in a tight, long ponytail, pulled things together with a pair of classic pointy-toe black patent leather pumps.

Sophie Turner wears a Louis Vuitton Peter Pan jumpsuit. CREDIT: Netflix

It’s no surprise to see the “Game of Thrones” actress modeling Louis Vuitton as she is an ambassador for the house and frequently stars in their campaigns. In 2019, Turner said “I do” to Joe in the South of France while wearing a custom-made wedding dress by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Sophie Turner wearing black patent leather pumps. CREDIT: Netflix

Meanwhile, her husband showed off a shimmery silver shirt worn over a white tank top tucked into black trousers and classic white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The tatted “Sucker” crooner also donned a silver chain around his neck for the roast.

