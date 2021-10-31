Sophie Turner’s Green Dress and Black Boots Are What Halloween Dreams Are Made Of

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sophie Turner brought early 2000’s Disney magic to her costume at Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party.

The “Game of Thrones” actress paid homage to “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” dressed as the title character’s lookalike, Italian pop star Isabella Parigi. As part of her costume for the “Squid Game”-themed event, Turner donned a green silk dress layered with a flowing tulle skirt — similar to Isabella’s sleek outfit in the 2004 film. Her ensemble was complete with a green jacket, microphone and black fishnet tights. Joe Jonas, her husband, dressed in all-black with a shaggy hairstyle, similarly to the film’s villain, Paolo Valisari.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

For footwear, the “Dark Phoenix” actress wore a pair of patent black boots. The knee-high style included squared toes, as well as block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. Turner’s boots completed her replica of Isabella’s outfit, while giving the ensemble a sleek rock n’ roll edge.

Related Olivia Rodrigo's Blue Dress and Hidden Heels Make The Ultimate Halloween Femme Fatale Demi Lovato Embraced Goth Glamour in Fierce Heels for a Star-Studded Halloween Party Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

A closer look at Turner’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

Additionally, Turner posed with Jonas and actress Olivia De Jonge—who dressed up as Lizzie McGuire—on Instagram. “Sing to me Paolo,” Turner captioned the image, referencing Isabella’s iconic line prior to singing the movie’s finale song, “What Dreams Are Made Of.” The photo, which has received over 1.1 million likes, even received a reply from McGuire herself—AKA Hilary Duff. “I’M SCREAMING,” Duff wrote in the comments section with crying emojis.

Black boots are a fall staple that have re-emerged as a go-to shoe this season. The pair’s versatility with numerous ensembles, as well as their full coverage, have earned their popularity in shoe rotations this time of year. In addition to Turner, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo and Rita Ora have been seen in black boots from Prada, Dr. Martens and Vera Wang in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

Slip on black boots this fall, inspired by Sophie Turner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Joy boots, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Penny boots, $95 (was $190).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Daya boots, $229.

Click through the gallery to discover Turner and Joe Jonas’ best couples style over the years.