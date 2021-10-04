Sophie Turner Steps Out in Glowing Green Nikes and Baggy Patchwork Pants With Joe Jonas

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in NYC.

The couple and parents of 1-year-old Willa were seen on Sunday in Manhattan. Turner wore a casual oversized outfit. She paired a deep green utility vest with pockets and a zip closure with low-rise patchwork denim. The jeans were in a medium blue shade with darker patches that started at the thigh and worked their way down. She kept her accessories simple with sunglasses and a nude mask.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in NYC on Oct. 3. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the “Game of Thrones” alum wore a pair of glowing green and white Nike Dunks. The sneakers, which retail on Farfetch for $275, featured white leather on the base and bright green on the overlays plus the tongue tags, Swoosh logos and lining.

A closer look at Turner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jonas matched his wife in shades of blue and green. He wore a black T-shirt with blue lettering and an argyle-patterned cardigan in shades of blue, gray and white. The musician added olive green pants to his look and topped it off with light blue Vans sneakers.

Though she chose a dressed-down ensemble for this look, Turner oftentimes hits more formal events in designer footwear and apparel from her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton. The actress has even appeared in advertisements and campaigns for the brand. Outside of LV, Turner also favors shoes from Umbro, APL and Staud amongst others.

Try out Turner’s casual sneaker style with a similar pair.

