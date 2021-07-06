Sophie Turner Goes Slick in a Glowing Leather Minidress & Modern-Day Cowgirl Boots for Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner was a glowing sight during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Game of Thrones” star stepped out with her husband Joe Jonas to attend the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner on Monday, wearing head-to-toe pieces from the luxury fashion house.

To start her ensemble, Turner opted for a bold mini dress. The slick look featured a double breasted closure that was finalized with trending puff-sleeves that were completed with a silver and gold trim.

To compliment the frock, Turner opted for a metallic chain bag from the label. The accessory featured a puffy monogram pouch with a jeweled strap. As for footwear, Turner went a little bit country with a pair cowgirl boots. The black leather shoes featured a pointed toe and a red stripe down the lateral sides.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner on July 5. CREDIT: MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. CREDIT: MEGA

Cowgirl boots are having a major moment right now among celebs. In addition to Turner, stars including: Kendall Jenner and Halsey are big fans of the look. While traditionally thought to be a casual look, cowgirl boots have made their way into the dress wear department, with celebrities and fashionistas pairing the silhouette with dresses, blazers and more.

As for Jonas, the singer coordinated with his wife, wearing a cozy crewneck, black pants and black and white sneakers. In addition to Turner and Jonas, the Louis Vuitton parfum dinner was an A-list event with other big names, including Katy Perry, Bella Hadid and Diane Kruger in attendance.

