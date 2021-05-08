Sophie Turner Embraces Spring Neutrals In a Blazer Dress & Square-Toe Thong Sandals With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner proved why sharp tailoring and square-toe sandals are a must-have combination for spring while out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., with Joe Jonas on Friday night.

The “Game of Thrones” alumna wore the Irbid blazer dress in the beige colorway from The Mannei. It features long sleeves, single-breasted button detailing, the label’s signature drawstring waist, side pocket accents and a mini-length hemline. She accessorized the evening look with the Louis Vuitton Pont 9 handbag in the black colorway with gold hardware and a Maskc face mask in a beige colorway.

Sophie Turner at Craig’s for dinner on May, 7 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

For footwear, Turner completed the ensemble with a pair of the Wandler Feline sandals in the black colorway. These sleek shoes feature a croc-effect leather upper construction with a strappy thong design, an open square toe and an approximately 3.5-inch heel. They retail for $510 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at Sophie Turner’s heeled sandals. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Square-toe thong sandals continue to be a staple shoe going into spring ’21. This silhouette has been a popular footwear trends since 2019 and it shows no signs of slowing down. These shoes have become a fixture for the modern day minimalist aesthetic. Street style stars, from Kylie and Kendall Jenner to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Culpo, often are spotted in this design. Luxury labels, including Bottega Veneta, The Attico, Balenciaga and By Far are known for their iterations on the silhouette.

Sophie Turner leaves a dinner date at Nobu Malibu, April 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

With this sighting, Turner proves her continued affinity for square-toe sandals. On April 21, she wore a pair of white square-toe mules, also from Wandler, with a matching pajama set from Lisa Says Gah for dinner at Nobu Malibu. Some of the actress’ other beloved footwear options include styles from brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Staud.

Embrace the square-toe sandal trend with similar styles available below.

