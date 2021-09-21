Canada’s First Lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau Hits the Election Polls in Mom Jeans & Classic Wedges

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau dressed in classic fashion while accompanying husband Justin Trudeau to cast his ballot in the 44th general federal election in Montreal, Canada.

The wife of the Canadian prime minister stepped out with her husband and children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien in blue mom jeans, which featured a wide-legged and high-waisted silhouette. She paired the retro pants with a white top, as well as a silky white bomber jacket with floral prints on the sleeves. A delicate pendant necklace completed her look.

Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and their children arrive to cast Trudeau’s ballot in the 44th general federal election in Montreal, Canada. CREDIT: AP

When it came to shoes, Trudeau stayed stylish and comfortable in a classic pair of wedges. The raffia style featured block wedge heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. Trudeau’s shoes also appeared to feature light pink canvas-covered toes, as well.

A closer look at Trudeau’s wedges. CREDIT: AP

Mom jeans have grown in popularity from their comfortable silhouette and ability to add retro flair to any look. The style has especially gained presence among A-listers; in addition to Trudeau, stars like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Garner have all worn mom jeans in recent weeks as well.

Justin Trudeau watches the 2021 election results with his family. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Trudeau keeps her rotation versatile and classic. Her shoes for public events often incorporate pointed-toe pumps in tonal colors and neutrals, both from independent brands like Ron White and Zvelle. However, she can also be seen in numerous affordable pairs by Aldo and Hudson’s Bay.

