Sofia Vergara Elevated Her Daytime Look With 2021’s Buzziest Hue, A Chanel Handbag & Must-See Espadrilles

By Elisa Lewittes
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara found the perfect way to style spring’s favorite sunny color trend with an elevated daytime look.

On Friday, the “Modern Family” alumna wore a vibrant yellow single-breasted jacket with a white T-shirt underneath and teamed it with a pair of relaxed-fit jeans in a light-wash denim colorway. To accessorize the business casual attire, the actress chose a thin gold chain necklace and a $6,500 Chanel Lambskin Quilted Large 19 Flap Bag in the beige colorway.

Sofia Vergara, christian louboutin, chanel
Sofia Vergara on March 12, 2021, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For footwear, Vergara completed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Madcarina Wedge Espadrille Sandals. These shoes feature a beige suede upper construction, a knotted accent on the vamp with an open toe, spiked gold hardware detailing on the back of the heel and buckled ankle strap, completed with a 4.75-inch suede-covered wedge heel and a braided 1.5-inch platform. Although the sandals are sold out, they originally retailed for $795.

Sofia Vergara, Christian Louboutin
Here’s a closer look at Sofia Vergara’s wedge sandals.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Spiked wedge sandals appear to be Vergara’s new favorite styling trick to upgrade her signature denim uniform. On Feb. 24, the “America’s Got Talent” judge teamed a similar pair of Christian Louboutin Lata Spiked Espadrille Wedge sandals with a tie-dye sweatshirt from Proenza Schouler’s White Label line and a pair of ripped-knee jeans in a medium blue denim wash, which resemble styles from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label at Walmart.

sofia vergara, jeans, walmart, ripped jeans, sweater, proenza schouler, tie-dye, wedges, sandals, studded, los angeles
Sofia Vergara visits a friend’s home in Los Angeles, Feb. 8.
CREDIT: MEGA

Similarly, the actress frequently gravitates toward black or metallic gold platform sandal heels and has been spotted in styles from labels including Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi, Gianvito Rossi and others.

For her more casual looks, Vergara often wears sneakers from Puma and has been recently seen out in their Pulsar and Cali Wedge silhouettes.

