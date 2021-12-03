Sofia Vergara Strikes a Sleek Pose in Red Ruffled Walmart Sweater, Boot-Cut Jeans & Metallic Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for the holidays, Sofia Vergara shared some of her Walmart clothing favorites on Instagram wherein she raved about her new favorite pair of Marisol bootcut jeans and red ruffle sweaters.

Vergara posted a picture of her wearing the clothing items with a pair of black, open-toed, and certainly sparkly heels. The actress wrote about her fave fall pieces enthusiastically, elaborating on why she loved them so much. “This material, and really everything about this sweater. Have you ordered yours yet?? I’m wearing it with the Marisol boot cuts, they go with EVERYTHING!!”.

Vergara is seen in the post lounging on a chair, showing off her bootcut denim, perfect for crisp fall weather. She paired the jeans with an asymmetrical red sweater that revealed her shoulder, while the remaining sleeve was decorated with ample ruffles. These red ruffles cascade down to the middle of the sweater, giving the rather normal-looking sweater a whimsical touch.

Both pieces are form-fitting, save for the boot cut detail at the hem of her jeans. The look is simple but perfect for fall. The styling is quintessential Vergar, with a slightly sexy but often comfortable feel that almost anyone can pull off. The pieces are also extremely accessible thanks to Vergara’s collaboration and support of Walmart and their great pricing. It’s comfortable-looking attire, that will keep you warm and stylish during these colder months.

Sofia Vergara walking out in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Her shoes ground the look, kept simple with a black tone, but are embellished with what looks to be gold sparkles or jewels. The fun addition to the open-toed shoes keeps in line with the whimsical top, drawing the eye and creating interest throughout the ensemble. The shoe seems to also have a substantial height and weight to them, which helps the flow of the outfit when paired with bell bottoms.

