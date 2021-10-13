Sofia Vergara Makes the Case for Skinny Jeans in Her Walmart Line With Sleek Prada Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara doesn’t need the luck of the Irish when it comes to style.

The 49-year old media personality took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, where she snapped a mirror selfie with the caption “tardes en” along with the Irish flag symbol. It’s because she’s currently in Ireland alongside her husband Joe Manganiello, who is filming on the Emerald Isle.

Vergara is mixing high-low fashion by wearing denim from her Walmart line, along with a sleek black overcoat, an embellished sweater and white crossbody bag.

Her coveted lug sole boots by Prada add a dose of edginess to the casual-chic outfit. The Italian fashion house skyrocketed this footwear trend to the mainstream a few seasons ago with chunky styles that retail up to $1,990.

Vergara recently uploaded an Instagram Boomerang where she is seen modeling similar pieces from her new Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection. This choice of denim has been in the spotlight as of late, too, when Gen Z TikTokers argued that skinny jeans, which are more-so beloved by Millennials, are a fashion faux pas while baggier, relaxed styles are en vogue.

Either way you look at it, Vergara is really making the case that the skintight pant has still got its cool factor — and hers are all under $35 to boot.

When it comes to her own personal style, the “Modern Family” star is frequently spotted in towering pairs of platforms, heels and stilettos, previously sporting versions from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi, in addition to Christian Louboutin heels that she’s known for.

If you’re lusting over Prada’s lug-soles but don’t want to blow the big bucks right now, then opt for a wallet-friendly boots below for an equally stylish look.

To Buy: Steve Madden WAYDE boots, $189.95

To Buy: Ganni Black Recycled Rubber City Boots, $270

