Sofia Vergara Does the Big-Toe Sandal Trend in a $32 Walmart Giraffe Dress

Sofia Vergara showed off another side of her wild style this week in a new piece from her own label.

Taking to Instagram to debut a chic outfit of the day, the NBC star modeled an off-the-shoulder animal-print dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection yesterday; the ruffled, midi-length dress retails for just $32 at Walmart.com.

“I don’t know what this animal print is, I think it’s like a giraffe — not sure, but I love it,” exclaimed Vergara in the new video on social media.

The Colombian native then elevated the already bold number with a set of black and gold mid-height sandals. The slip-on pair featured a cross-foot strap complete with a loop-toe hold for a unique fit. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Earlier in the week, the “Modern Family” alumna first introduced the next installment of her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart, modeling a selection of styles herself on Instagram today. The look included a denim jacket, light-wash skinny jeans — similar styles retail for just $23 — teamed with a bold animal-print bodysuit, available for $20 at Walmart.com.

As for footwear, Vergara boosted her look in the tallest set of heels. The metallic gold sandals were hard to miss thanks to their patent sheen, peep-toe silhouette and towering base that appeared to measure over 6 inches in height.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

