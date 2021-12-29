Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie.

The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag.

Sofia Vergara poses in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair also included narrow heels that featured stilettos totaling at least 4 inches in height. Vergara’s boots gave her a sleek height boost, as well as streamlining her look by matching her pants and coordinating with the patterns on her coat.

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, due to their thick soles that provide comfort and a height boost. Vergara is no stranger to platform footwear, having worn numerous styles for years. In addition to the actress, platform boots from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

