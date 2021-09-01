Sofia Vergara Repurposes a Sparkling Tiger-Print Dress as a Top With Silky Pants and Platform Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara just proved her fashion ingenuity on the red carpet.

The actress posed for last night’s “America’s Got Talent” photocall in what appeared to be a strapless sequined tiger-print top. However, the sold-out orange and black Retrofete number was actually a dress. The actress styled the piece as a bandeau top by layering it under silky black paneled trousers. Her style hack repurposed one piece as a second item, maximizing its wear and proving that repurposing clothes is always in fashion.

Her glamorous accessories included a layered crystal necklace, paired with sparkling rings and multicolored bangles.

Sofia Vergara poses at the photocall for “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

To elevate her ensemble, the “Modern Family” actress wore a pair of tall black platform sandals, one of her go-to styles. The style, which appeared to be crafted from black silk, were adorned with elegant crystal buckles on their ankle straps. Their block heels totaled at least 3 inches in height. Vergara’s shoes were similar to pairs she’s previously worn by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin.

Sofia Vergara poses at the photocall for “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

A closer look at Vergara’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Platform sandals have risen as a top shoe choice for many, now that in-person events and nightlife have resumed. The footwear often features thick heels and platforms to add height and support to any look, while still dressing ensembles up with their heeled silhouettes. Vergara isn’t the only star to wear the trend in recent weeks; Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling have all worn pairs this summer from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Dolce & Gabbana.

When it comes to fashion, Vergara favors colorful and sparkly dresses and jumpsuits from labels like Alex Perry, Halpern and Balmain. Aside from tall platform sandals and pumps, her shoe rotation includes trendy mules from Gia Borghini, See by Chloé ankle boots and Puma sneakers. She’s also a mainstay in the fashion world, having attended fashion shows by brands like Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana; the Italian house has since tapped her as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart.

She can additionally be spotted in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the sleek eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

