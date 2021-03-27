Sofia Vergara Masters 2021’s Biggest Trends In Tie-Dye, Ripped Jeans & Platform Sandals

Sofia Vergara continued to modernize the ’70s-inspired trend in a refreshed version of her daytime uniform while running errands on Friday in Los Angeles, Calif.

The “Modern Family” alumna wore a tie dye-printed long sleeve top in a white, yellow and dark green colorway. She teamed the retro patterned tee with a pair of her go-to ripped straight-leg jeans in a medium blue denim wash. Her pants appear similar to styles from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line at Walmart. (Recreate this aesthetic with these $25 jeans from her brand in a lighter wash iteration of this silhouette.)

Sofia Vergara on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To accessorize the jeans and tee pairing, the actress selected a $2,345 Dolce & Gabbana Sacred Heart handbag in a metallic silver colorway teamed with coordinating gold jewelry, including a chain necklace and ring with similar heart motifs.

She also carried a baby-pink reusable water bottle with matching gold hardware and a black face mask with crystal embellishment along the side.

Sofia Vergara on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Vergara elevated her on-the-go attire with a pair of black platform sandals. Her shoes feature a peep toe, a buckled ankle strap, a chunky platform and a towering stiletto heel. The Saint Laurent Farrah sandals offer a similar aesthetic with a nearly 5-inch block heel instead of the thinner style Vergara chose here. These alternative sandals are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at her beloved platform sandals. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On March 19, Vergara wore a nearly-identical platform sandal silhouette and styled them with a black three-quarter length sleeve top, ripped light wash skinny jeans and Vistaprint face mask, further confirming the star’s go-to outfit formula.

Sofia Vergara on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Platform shoes continue to the actress’s hero footwear style for 2021. Some of her other favorite models include the Christian Louboutin Madcarina Wedge Espadrille Sandals and the Puma Pulsar and Cali Wedge sneakers for more casual days.

