Sofia Vergara Gives a Lesson on Mixing Patterns and Prints With Tie Dye Crewneck Distressed Denim & Snakeskin Pumps

Sofia Vergara isn’t afraid of mixing patterns and prints.

On Wednesday, Vergara arrived on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a trendy tie dye crewneck. The outerwear piece featured a black and gray colorway with a lace design at the sleeve. The crewneck offered a relaxed and cozy fit.

Tie dye, which first debuted in the ’60s, had a major moment last year as people began applying the look to t-shirts, sweats and hoodies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pattern has remained an “it” style and has been seen on everything from loungewear to dresses, sneakers and swimwear.

Sofia Vergara in Pasadena, Calif. on March 31. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Vergara teamed her cozy top with a pair of distressed jeans. The pants featured holes at the knee and thigh and were finished with a clean hem. The “Modern Family” actress then accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a gray leather crossbody handbag.

As for footwear, Vergara opted for snakeskin pumps. The bold heels featured a peep toe and sat atop a platform and stiletto heel. Vergara’s decision to pair the snakeskin heels with the tie dye crewneck provided a styling lesson on mixing patterns and prints.

While the idea can be a bit intimidating, Vergara perfectly mastered the concept due to a simple cheat code. The tie dye top and snakeskin pumps are similar in hue, which helps balance them out. This makes the combo less distracting.

Sofia Vergara arriving to an “AGT” taping in Los Angeles on March 30. CREDIT: MEGA

Wednesday’s look comes as Vergara has been stepping out in a series of animal print ensembles.

On Tuesday, Vergara arrived to record a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a leopard print dress. The frock featured puff sleeves, a pearl button-up closure and a ruffled hem. Vergara teamed the look with oversized sunglasses and a black top handle handbag. As for footwear, Vergara opted for platform heels. The shoes featured a criss cross strap across the toe and a single strap around the ankle. The platform heels gave the flowy dress a playful edge. Before that, Vergara stepped out in a giraffe-print jumpsuit made of a silky fabric. That day, Vergara brought back the big toe sandal trend with her footwear, giving the look an effortless feel.

Season after season, animal prints remain on trend. The look is ideal for fall, winter, spring and summer. The style can be found on classic coats, pants, footwear and dresses and jumpsuits as Vergara has demonstrated. Animal prints — while they can seem intimidating — are actually versatile as they pair well with neutrals and bold colors like red and blue.

