Sofia Vergara Brings Florals Into Fall in a Statement Strapless Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels

Sofia Vergara is proving florals aren’t just for spring — they’re also perfect for fall.

The “Modern Family” actress posed at the Breakfast Club’s opening in Hollywood, Calif., wearing a navy floral jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless number featured a multicolored floral print, as well as a bold rosette detail on one hip. Vergara wore the bright outfit with layered gold bangles, as well as a top-handle bag by Dolce and Gabbana.

Sofia Vergara attends the opening of the Breakfast Club in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Vergara wore a pair of towering platform heels — one of her style signatures. She often wears the silhouette in block-heeled or wedge pairs for a stylish height boost.

Floral prints have returned as a staple for fall wardrobes, specifically in prints with darker colors. Vergara isn’t the only celebrity who’s loving the fall floral trend; in recent weeks, Jill Biden, Gabrielle Union and Doja Cat have all worn styles by Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera and more top brands.

Sofia Vergara attends the opening of the Breakfast Club in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Sofia Vergara attends the opening of the Breakfast Club in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Vergara often favors tall platform sandals and pumps from Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent, as well as trendy mules from Gia Borghini, See by Chloé ankle boots and Puma sneakers. She’s also a mainstay in the fashion world, having been tapped as a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart.

