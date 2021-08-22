Sofia Vergara Promotes ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Telethon in a Branded Tee, Jeans & Platform Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara used her platform to give back over the weekend.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge took to Instagram to share a message of support for Stand Up To Cancer, prior to the organization’s televised fundraiser last night. (The foundation, co-founded by television journalist Katie Couric, raises funds for cancer research and treatments.) To commemorate the occasion, the star wore one of the organization’s branded T-shirts, styled off the shoulder. The piece was paired with classic blue jeans and minimal accessories, including chunky gold bangles and a sharp white manicure.

To elevate her look, the “Modern Family” actress donned a pair of towering platform sandals, one of her go-to styles. The now sold-out Saint Laurent pair appeared to be made of black suede and features ankle straps for security, a stiletto heel and thick platform. The style is reminiscent of similar pairs Vergara has worn to elevate previous looks from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin.

When it comes to fashion, the actress favors dresses and jumpsuits that are colorful and sparkly, often from labels like Alex Perry, Halpern and Balmain. Aside from tall platform sandals and pumps, her rotation includes trendy mules from Gia Borghini, See by Chloé ankle boots and Puma sneakers.

Vergara is a front-row star in the fashion world, regularly attending runway shows by top brands like Tom Ford and Milan powerhouses Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian house has since tapped her as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart.

She can additionally be spotted in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the sleek eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

