Sofia Vergara Gets Wild in a Cheetah Print Bodysuit, Walmart Skinny Jeans & 6-Inch Platforms

Sofia Vergara took a walk on the wild side to debut her Walmart denim collection for spring.

The “Modern Family” alumna introduced the next installment of her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart, modeling a selection of styles herself on Instagram today. The look included a denim jacket, light-wash skinny jeans — similar styles retail for just $23 — teamed with a bold animal-print bodysuit, available for $20 at Walmart.com.

“It’s about time my at-home wardrobe got a little upgrade, and now yours can too! The #SofiaJeans Spring Collection just arrived – swipe to see some of my favorites, now available @walmartfashion,” wrote Vergara in the caption.

As for footwear, the “America’s Got Talent” judge boosted her look in the tallest set of heels. The metallic gold sandals were hard to miss thanks to their patent sheen, peep-toe silhouette and towering base that appeared to measure over 6 inches in height.

Sky-high heels are the norm for Vergara, though. As she kicked off 2021, the NBC star brought her bold style into the new year with ease and flair. Taking to Instagram once more, she debuted her final evening look of 2020 from her beachy excursion, posing in a bold summer-ready dress. The Charo Ruiz Ibiza design included a bustier-style bodice atop a sheer lace-paneled flowing maxi-length skirt; similar silhouettes from the label retail for $780 at Net-a-Porter.

Vergara then topped off the bold number with her new favorite wedges, a lifted, platform silhouette set atop an espadrille-style heel with see-through straps to tout.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The Colombian native also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Recreate Sofia Vergara’s look with wallet-friendly ease below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Bodysuit, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Denim Jacket, $34.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Jeans, $23.

