Sofia Vergara Beats Winter Blues in Cobalt Dress and Sky-High Silver Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara went glam for a sleek social media post, with shoes to match.

The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories while behind the scenes on a new project, wearing a bright blue dress. The cobalt number featured long 3/4 sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline and knee-length silhouette. Vergara wore no accessories, allowing the dress to make the brightest statement. She also played with Instagram filters, adding a “Shooting Time” sticker and filter that made her hair change colors.

Sofia Vergara poses for an Instagram Story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering platform sandals. Her pair featured metallic silver leather uppers, as well as thick platform soles. The pair also featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When paired with Vergara’s edge, the footwear gave her look a sleek edge.

Platform heels are a top trend this season, due to their thick soles that provide comfort and a height boost. Vergara is no stranger to platforms, having worn numerous styles for years—in fact she wore her same metallic pair to celebrate the holidays earlier this month. In addition to the actress, platform boots from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks.

For footwear, the “Griselda” actress favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

Elevate your winter looks in sleek platforms like Vergara.

To Buy: platforms, $.

To Buy: platforms, $.

To Buy: platforms, $.

Click through the gallery to see Vergara’s street style transformation over the years.