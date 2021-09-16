Sofia Vergara Has a Princess Moment in Sparkly Gown and Metallic Platforms for America’s Got Talent Finale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara looked straight from a fairytale for the “America’s Got Talent” finale at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California..

While hitting the red carpet on Wednesday night, the “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a gown by Berta NYC. Crafted from nude tulle and sparkly silver sequins, the strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline and midi-length skirt. Vergara and stylist Rhonda Spies elevated her look’s glamour with a sparkly bangle, rings and drop earrings from Xivkarats, Dena Kemp and Beladora Jewelry. Her ensemble was complete with classic red lipstick.

Sofia Vergara attends the “America’s Got Talent” finale. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, Vergara chose a pair of platform heels. The metallic gold style included block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height, as well as coordinating ankle straps. The pair also included thick platforms and toe straps, which framed her bright red pedicure. When paired with her dress, the sandals created a head-to-toe look packed with glamour.

A closer look at Vergara’s platform sandals. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Platform sandals are Vergara’s go-to shoe style, though they’ve gained popularity from their ability to elevate outfits with supportive heels and straps. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Kate Hudson and Kelly Rowland have been spotted in styles from Aquazzura, Giuseppe Zanotti and Lidow Archive in recent weeks as well. Platforms were also a top footwear trend at the 2021 Met Gala, worn by stars like Megan Fox, Hailee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish.

Sofia Vergara attends the “America’s Got Talent” finale. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Vergara often favors tall platform sandals and pumps from Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent, as well as trendy mules from Gia Borghini, See by Chloé ankle boots and Puma sneakers. She’s also a mainstay in the fashion world, having been tapped as a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart.

She can additionally be spotted in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the sleek eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. (RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.)

