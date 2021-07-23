Sofia Vergara Perfects Edgy-Chic Style in Ripped Jeans & Platform Studded Wedges

Sofia Vergara found the exact right mix of edge and glam.

The “Modern Family” actress was out in Los Angeles on Friday wearing a simple but chic black long-sleeved blouse and light wash ripped jeans. She wore her sleek long dark hair straight and down, and also wore a black mask. Her large quilted neon green Bottega Venetta tote was a bright pop of color against the neutral color scheme of the rest of the outfit.

Sofia Vergara out and about in Los Angeles, July 22. CREDIT: MEGA

Vergara’s jeans weren’t the only edgy element to her look. Her ankle strap wedges, complete with a thick platform and gold studded detail, added flair to the outfit. The soft touches of the light brown shade and knotted detail balanced out the hardware and sparkly backing.

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is no stranger to a tall platform heel. Just in April, she was seen in towering 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels, and she wore not one, but two pairs of staggering platforms on a recent episode of “AGT” in June.

Though she can effortlessly rock a $1,000 pair of shoes, the actress can also create affordable pieces for her own line Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart. As if that weren’t keeping her busy enough, Vergara serves as brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and even appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s Devotion handbag.

