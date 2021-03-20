Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Ripped Jeans With Towering Platform Sandals

Sofia Vergara has mastered effortlessly incorporating trendy accents into her polished and classic everyday wardrobe. On Friday, the “Modern Family” alumna refreshed her signature jeans and elevated her look with designer accessories.

She wore a black top with a scoop neckline teamed with a pair of ripped light-wash skinny jeans from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line at Walmart. To accessorize the outfit, the actress wore a Chanel 19 Flap bag in the black colorway, two rings, a watch, a bracelet and a black and white snakeskin-printed face mask.

Sofia Vergara on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Vergara completed the ensemble with a pair of platform sandals in a black colorway. The media personality’s selection features a peep toe, a buckled ankle strap, a chunky platform and a towering stiletto heel.

Here’s a closer look at Sofia Vergara’s towering platform sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Vergara continues to share her affinity for the chunky sandal trend – whether she opts for a head-turning wedge or retro block heel silhouette. Throughout the first few months of 2021, espadrille wedge sandals have become a fixture in her casual uniform.

Sofia Vergara steps out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On March 13, the actress wore her beloved Christian Louboutin Madcarina Wedge Espadrille Sandals with this same buzzy Chanel handbag in the beige colorway and teamed the designer accessories with a pair of shredded light-wash jeans and an on-trend mustard yellow jacket. Some of Vergara’s other favorite platform sandals include styles from luxury labels, such as Amina Muaddi, Gianvito Rossi and Casadei.

Sofia Vergara on March 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she selects a more laidback shoe, chunky models, including the Puma Pulsar and Cali Wedge, have become Vergara’s go-to sneakers – further proving her allegiance to platform footwear.

