Sofia Vergara Stuns Joe Manganiello in Her Studded Wedges With a Floral-Print Dress

Sofia Vergara gives off the perfect summer vibes in her latest Instagram post.

The “Modern Family” actress posed for a shot on Saturday with her husband, Joe Manganiello, who happens to appear in the background of the photo. Her look gives off the perfect edgy summer vibe.

For the ensemble, Vergara is wearing a dress from the brand Reformation, and the print of the dress mimics the blue print etched on fine porcelain and china. It’s a mermaid silhouette dress that features thick shoulder straps that tie at the top to help keep the dress stay up and secure. She paired this dress with simple jewelry like silver bracelets, necklaces and a watch. The handbag of choice was a canvas Chanel bag in a neutral beige color that pairs with the dress well.

As for the footwear, Vergara wore a pair of tan wedges that feature gold spike embellishments. The heels incorporate a strap around the ankle that features spike adornments. When it comes to the actual sole of the shoes, there’s a layering effect of different neutral colors like brown, white and tan, that give the sole of the shoe an added flair.

Wedges are a perfect summer staple that add a touch of sophistication to whatever ensemble you think of pairing them with. Characterized by their blocked, stocky wedge heel, wedges add extra support typically not received by standard heels or pumps. They come in various designs, colors and shapes that can complement any aesthetic.

Vergara’s essential style consists of eye-catching prints and silhouettes that feel effervescent and radiant. Her go-to garment styles include swimsuits, flowy dresses, structured dresses and intricate suiting. As it relates to her footwear, Vergara wears a variation of heeled sandals, flats and pumps.

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry and has a track record to prove it. She recently starred in a handbag campaign for the luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, she launched her collection of denim jeans with superstore Walmart. The collection features jeans that are size-inclusive and embraces all body types. She also has her fragrance, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, that’s available to purchase online and in stores nationwide.

Slide on a pair of wedges and amplify your summer outfit vibe, inspired by Sofia Vergara.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Behati Wedges, $99.95.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Maici Wedge sandals, $99.95.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Leather-Trimmed Mesh wedges, $195.

