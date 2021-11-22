Sofia Vergara Gives a Red-Hot Dress a Sporty Twist in Puma Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara makes being on-the-go look so chic.

The “Modern Family” actress posted a photo to her Instagram story today, that showed her wearing a rather flowy, sleek dress. For the ensemble, Vergara sported a red maxi dress that featured two straps and a sweetheart neckline. Vergara added another dimension to her outfit by draping a neutral sweater over her shoulders. She accessorized the look by wearing a cream-colored Chanel shoulder bag.

Sofia Vergara wearing a red dress from Reformation, a cream Chanel bag and Black and white Puma sneakers for her IG story. CREDIT: Sofia Vergara

When it came down to the shoes, Vergara slipped on a pair of printed Puma sneakers that added a perfect sporty twist.

Vergara’s essential style consists of eye-catching prints and silhouettes that feel effervescent and radiant. Her go-to garment styles include edgy swimsuits, flowy dresses, structured dresses and intricate suiting. As it relates to her footwear, Vergara wears a variation of platform heels, height-defying sandals, breezy wedges and powerful pumps.

Related Saweetie Pops in Furry Pink-Accented Coat & Chanel Logo Boots for 'SNL' Rehearsals Simone Biles Shows Off Her White Sneakers on the Gold Over America Tour in Behind-the-Scenes Photos Winnie Harlow Models Puma's Cali Dream Sneakers in a Vibrant Campaign Shot in Jamaica

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry and has a track record to prove it. She recently starred in a handbag campaign for the luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, she launched her collection of denim jeans with Walmart. The collection features pieces that are size-inclusive and embrace all body types. She has her fragrance, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, that’s available to purchase online and in stores nationwide. Vergara also has a partnership with Foster Grant that strives to give one pair of reading glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses purchased through the collaboration.

CREDIT: Journey's

To Buy: Women’s Puma Mayze Platform Athletic Shoe, $90.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580.

CREDIT: Kate Spade

To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128.

Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years.