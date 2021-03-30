Sofia Vergara Teams Black Platform Heels With a Flowy Dress in This Pattern That Always Works for Spring

Polka dots always work for spring.
On Monday, Sofia Vergara proved this is true when she arrived to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a figure-flattering black polka dot dress. The midi frock stopped just below Vergara’s knees and featured a bow-tie closure at the top.
Vergara accessorized with a series of layered necklaces and a black, woven leather crossbody bag that was complete with a gold chain strap. As for footwear, Vergara opted for classic black heels. The shoes featured a criss cross strap at the toe and sat atop a subtle platform and a sturdy block heel.
Vergara’s look is an easy-to-copy ensemble for the warmer days ahead. If you’re not into color, Vergara’s look is perfect as its black but still gives off a flirty and fun vibe due to the pattern. Her shoes not only compliment the look, but are a good investment as they pair well with dresses, denim and suiting.
The towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The “Modern Family” star is often seen in stilettos on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, Vergara often pairs her bold heels with skinny and flare jeans as well as fitted dresses and bohemian skirts. She also has a knack for statement coats, cardigans and duster jackets.
On Sunday, Vergara stepped out in a giraffe-print jumpsuit that offered a relaxed and flowy fit. On her feet, Vergara sported gold big-toe sandals — a big shoe trend that sparked in 2019.
Add black platforms to your footwear rotation with these picks below.
To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Tanner Platform Sandal, $81 (was $135)
To Buy: Vince Camuto Chastin Platform Sandal, $120
To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $70
