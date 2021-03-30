Sofia Vergara Teams Black Platform Heels With a Flowy Dress in This Pattern That Always Works for Spring

Polka dots always work for spring.

On Monday, Sofia Vergara proved this is true when she arrived to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a figure-flattering black polka dot dress. The midi frock stopped just below Vergara’s knees and featured a bow-tie closure at the top.

Vergara accessorized with a series of layered necklaces and a black, woven leather crossbody bag that was complete with a gold chain strap. As for footwear, Vergara opted for classic black heels. The shoes featured a criss cross strap at the toe and sat atop a subtle platform and a sturdy block heel.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on March 29. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Vergara’s look is an easy-to-copy ensemble for the warmer days ahead. If you’re not into color, Vergara’s look is perfect as its black but still gives off a flirty and fun vibe due to the pattern. Her shoes not only compliment the look, but are a good investment as they pair well with dresses, denim and suiting.

Related Gigi Hadid Gives Her Cozy Sweater Set the Perfect Edge With Sleek Black Boots Ariana Grande Joins 'The Voice' in the Wildest Cinched Dress & Animal Print Pumps Reebok Taps A$AP Nast to Give the Classic Leather Legacy a New Look

The towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The “Modern Family” star is often seen in stilettos on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, Vergara often pairs her bold heels with skinny and flare jeans as well as fitted dresses and bohemian skirts. She also has a knack for statement coats, cardigans and duster jackets.

Sofia Vergara arrives at set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

On Sunday, Vergara stepped out in a giraffe-print jumpsuit that offered a relaxed and flowy fit. On her feet, Vergara sported gold big-toe sandals — a big shoe trend that sparked in 2019.

Add black platforms to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Tanner Platform Sandal, $81 (was $135)

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Chastin Platform Sandal, $120

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $70

Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s best street style moments.