Sofia Vergara Goes Bold in a Leopard Print Dress With Towering Platform Wedges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara brought her signature glamour to Instagram, thanks to some bold leopard prints and elevated platforms.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge met with a group of entrepreneurs yesterday afternoon. Vergara went for a bold look in a white, yellow and black leopard-print maxi dress with puffed sleeves. A stack of gold and diamond bracelets with a blinged-out watch, plus two layered diamond necklaces, added an extra dose of glamour to the ensemble.

To boost her outfit, the “Modern Family” actress slipped on a pair of peep-toe platform wedge sandals, one of her style signatures. Vergara’s known for wearing towering stiletto heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent, plus Christian Louboutin — one of her favorite brands, which she can be frequently seen in. Aside from literally elevating any look, the styles’ 5 to 6-inch heights are bold and dramatic — adding some punch to Vergara’s ensembles. They usually accompany boldly colored dresses and jumpsuits by designers like Alex Perry, A.L.C. and Privacy Please, plus oversized totes and crossbody bags by Valentino, Gucci and Chanel.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., April 23. CREDIT: Splash News

The star can also be seen in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the sleek eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision is a nonprofit that empowers people by helping millions of international individuals regain their sight.

Vergara is also a front-row star in the fashion world, regularly attending runway shows by top brands like Tom Ford and Milan powerhouses Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian house has since tapped her as a brand ambassador, and she previously appeared in campaigns to promote the brand’s Devotion handbag. She also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart.

Elevate your summer style in these platform wedges inspired by Sofia Vergara.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Finley wedge sandals, $95 (was $125).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Meridian wedge sandals, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Clave wedge sandals, $60 (was $99).