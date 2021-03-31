Sofia Vergara Continues Her Streak of Print-Clad Looks in Leopard Dress & This Heel Style She Can’t Get Enough of 

Another day, another fun animal print look from Sofia Vergara.

On Tuesday, Vergara arrived to record a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a leopard print dress. The frock featured puff sleeves, a pearl button-up closure and a ruffled hem.

Vergara teamed the look with oversized sunglasses and a black top handle handbag. As for footwear, Vergara opted for platform heels. The shoes featured a criss cross strap across the toe and a single strap around the ankle. The platform heels gave the flowy dress a playful edge.

Sofia Vergara arriving to an “AGT” taping in Los Angeles on March 30. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Tuesday’s look comes after Vergara stepped out in a giraffe-print jumpsuit made of a silky fabric. That day, Vergara brought back the big toe sandal trend with her footwear, giving the look an effortless feel.

Season after season, animal prints remain on trend. The look is ideal for fall, winter, spring and summer. The style can be found on classic coats, pants, footwear and dresses and jumpsuits as Vergara has demonstrated. Animal prints — while they can seem intimidating — are actually versatile as they pair well with neutrals and bold colors like red and blue.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on March 29. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In addition to animal prints, Vergara is a big fan of different prints. On Monday, the “Modern Family” star was seen in a polka dot dress teamed with a pair of black platform heels.

When it comes to her footwear collection, towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The actress is often seen in stilettos on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

