Sofia Vergara Showcases Her Weekend Style in Gray Leggings & These Sneakers TikTokers Love 

Chunky sneakers are still having a major moment.

Sofia Vergara proved this is true when she stepped out over the weekend, wearing the bulky shoes with an activewear look. Her sneakers featured mesh and suede uppers. The kicks were also complete with a lace up closure and sat atop a chunky platform rubber sole. Ash offers a similar style for $309 at Farfetch.com.

For the past couple years, chunky sneakers have been a must-have trend. The infatuation is due in part to shoppers leaning towards a more “dad” and “ugly” aesthetic. The trend is also being kept alive thanks to TikTokers who can’t get enough of the retro look.

Sofia Vergara out in Los Angeles on April 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Furthermore, brands like Chanel, Balenciaga and Gucci have unveiled chunky shoes, giving the trend a high fashion edge. In addition Vergara, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid have also tried out the look.

To complete the look, Vergara wore a black long sleeve top and a pair of gray leggings that were finalized with a black line down the sides. Vergara also accessorized with a black crossbody bag that was designed with a silver chain strap.

Vergara’s casual look comes after the actress has been showcasing a variety of more dressed up looks while on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Sofia Vergara in Pasadena, Calif. on March 31. CREDIT: MEGA

On March 31, Vergara provided a styling lesson on mixing patterns and prints, wearing a trendy tie dye crewneck with distressed blue jeans and snakeskin pumps. The bold heels featured a peep toe and sat atop a platform and stiletto heel. Vergara’s decision to pair the snakeskin heels with the tie dye crewneck provided a styling lesson on mixing patterns and prints.

While the idea can be a bit intimidating, Vergara perfectly mastered the concept due to a simple cheat code. The tie dye top and snakeskin pumps are similar in hue, which helps balance them out. This makes the combo less distracting.

