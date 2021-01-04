Sofia Vergara Kicks Off the New Year in a Lace-Trim Dress & Invisible Wedges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara celebrated the start of 2021 in style as she soaked in the last days of her vacation.

The “Modern Family” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her final evening look from her beachy excursion, posing in a bold summer-ready dress. The design included a bustier-style bodice atop a sheer lace-paneled flowing maxi-length skirt.

Vergara then topped off the bold number with her new favorite wedges, a lifted, platform silhouette set atop an espadrille-style heel with see-through straps to tout.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. You can find the designs this season on everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Alessandra Ambrosio to Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie.

Vergara herself modeled a similar set of heels earlier on her vacation last week, this time matched to a black and white ensemble. On top, the “America’s Got Talent” judge opted for a ruffled tube top that was then tucked into a polka dot maxi skirt.

When it comes to her own personal style, Sofia Vergara herself can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The NBC star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Flatter your feet in style with these clear wedges inspired by Sofia Vergara’s vacation-chic attire.

To Buy: Andre Assous Anfisa Wedges, $139.

To Buy: Sophia Webster Dina Wedges, $120 (was $194).

To Buy: Sophia Webster Dina Wedges, $120 (was $194).

To Buy: Schutz Holly Espadrille Sandals, $118.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Sofia Vergara’s chicest street style moments throughout the years.