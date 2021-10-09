Sofia Vergara Goes Elegant in a Floor-Sweeping Black Strapless Jumpsuit for a Birthday Celebration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara looked glamorous for a private birthday party with her friends. The “America’s Got Talent” judge went for a full-black outfit in a floor-sweeping strapless jumpsuit featuring a wide-leg silhouette and fitted corset. When it comes to her evening-wear, Vergara always opts for high heels or platform sandals. Though her outfit covered her shoes, the actress was indeed in her usual soaring stiletto style.

To complete the look, Vergara matched her jumpsuit with a thick gold chain necklace, gold bracelet and a green handbag with a chunky gold handle. This versatile option is becoming popular in the fall as more brands continue to release similar styles. From Bronx and Banco to Bottega Veneta and Solace London, designers are leaning toward bell bottom-shaped legs.

While her signature style includes platform heels and stilettos from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi, the media personality plays with different designs and shapes – wedges and chunky sandals with a platform sole.

In addition to her soaring 6-inch heels, Vergara’s personal style includes a mix of floral patterns, flowy dresses, bustiers and jeans from her denim line with Walmart. Recently, she was spotted donning a pair of light-wash skinny jeans, which retail for only $25.

In addition to her bold move in the retail industry, Vergara also dabbles in other business ventures. She partnered with the eyewear brand Foster Grand to launch her own collection. In addition, Vergara and Foster Grand will donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold. She also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and last year, she appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag.