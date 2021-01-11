Sofia Vergara Debuts Her ‘Weekend Sweater’ in Walmart Jeans & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Sofia Vergara gave fans a glimpse into her ever-chic off-duty style as she posed in her favorite “weekend sweater” on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Stories to debut the design, the “Modern Family” alumna posed for a mirror selfie in new pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line for Walmart. The outfit included an off-the-shoulder yellow knit tunic, available for $29, layered over straight-leg ripped jeans from the brand that sell for $28 at Walmart.com.

To round out her easygoing look, Vergara opted for a set of the chunkiest all-white sneakers.

Sofia Vergara poses in her “weekend sweater” on Instagram. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

As she kicked off 2021, the “America’s Got Talent” judge brought her bold style into the new year with ease and flair. Taking to Instagram once more, she debuted her final evening look of 2020 from her beachy excursion, posing in a bold summer-ready dress. The Charo Ruiz Ibiza design included a bustier-style bodice atop a sheer lace-paneled flowing maxi-length skirt; similar silhouettes from the label retail for $780 at Net-a-Porter.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Is More Daring Than Ever in a Glittering Catsuit & Towering Platform Boots With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Retailers With the Highest Starting Pay Kim Kardashian Wows in Nothing But a Bodysuit & Metallic Thigh-High Boots

Vergara then topped off the bold number with her new favorite wedges, a lifted, platform silhouette set atop an espadrille-style heel with see-through straps to tout.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her own personal style, Sofia Vergara herself can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The NBC star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sofia Vergara’s chicest street style looks over the years.