Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Statement Top & Shredded Jeans With Sky-High Heels

Sofia Vergara was spotted at the “America’s Got Talent” set in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday in a bombshell outfit inspired by on-trend 2000s styles.

She was snapped wearing a blue cheetah-printed camisole, with romantic ruffles down the center, with ripped denim cuffed at the ankle. Not to mention, Vergara is demonstrating an easy-breezy top-and-bottom combo for day to date night dressing this spring and summer.

Sofia Vergara arrives to film “Americans Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA She color-coordinated her accessories, too. Navy mirrored aviator sunglasses and a cobalt oversize bag with a snakeskin texture added a chic monochromatic touch. Meanwhile, the gold herringbone chain around her neck added extra pizazz to the casual outfit.

Sofia Vergara arrives to film “Americans Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA South of her ankles, Vergara brought the easy ensemble to new heights in sky-high Christian Louboutins. These show-stopping stilts are a luxury shoe lover’s dream, with their retro silhouette comprised of braided straps, a steep platform at the toe, staggering 6-inch heels and the French label’s signature red soles. Her design is no longer available, but similar styles from the brand retail for close to $1,000.

Detail of Sofia Vergara’s Christian Louboutin platform sandals. CREDIT: MEGA On Sunday, the “Hot Pursuit” star proved she means business, not only with her towering footwear choices, but also when it comes to early aughts fashion. Once again, the Colombian-American actress teetered to work in the same pair of bold Loubous while wearing a very similar throwback uniform: a going-out top, an extra-large tote and gold jewelry. This time, though, she opted for a neutral black-and-white color palette and a zebra midi skirt for her animal print fix.

Of course, Vergara was a 2000s style star in her own right and has an eye for flattering design. She creates affordable pieces for her own line Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart and serves as brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Add some height to your look like Vergara in these towering sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Strappy Sandals, $142 (was $237).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Teaser Platforms, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandal, $60.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Sofia Vergara’s top street style moments throughout the years.